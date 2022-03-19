Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $71,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,612. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $414.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.