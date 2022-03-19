Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $93,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,742,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average is $208.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

