Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,892,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $129,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

