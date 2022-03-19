Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,397. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.04 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

