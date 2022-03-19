Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of Cardinal Health worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $63,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

