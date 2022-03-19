Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Graco worth $31,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.