Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $67,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Exelon by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. 12,323,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,531. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.