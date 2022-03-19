Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $65,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

