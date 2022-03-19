Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $61,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $685.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $625.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.60 and a 1-year high of $689.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,325 shares of company stock worth $10,305,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.