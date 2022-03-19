Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.30% of MKS Instruments worth $28,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,419. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.56 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

