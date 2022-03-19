Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $117,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

IBM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.76. 7,400,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

