Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 229,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,030,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 110,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 778,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,346,000 after acquiring an additional 77,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $97.75. 753,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,373. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.