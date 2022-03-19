Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.74 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,958 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Toll Brothers worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 2,295,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

