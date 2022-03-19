Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $23.68 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of TopBuild worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 24.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,169,000 after buying an additional 379,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

