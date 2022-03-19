Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.18 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of ITT worth $24,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 232.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ITT by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.37. 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

