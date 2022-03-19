Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.28 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.23. 2,487,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

