Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Lear worth $25,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Lear by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lear by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at $432,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $144.30. 1,268,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,597. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.92.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

