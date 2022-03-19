Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.79 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $1,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

MAA stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.77. 1,244,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.03 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.