Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.84 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 144,183 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Best Buy worth $26,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Best Buy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 449.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,078 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,262,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,539,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,977. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

