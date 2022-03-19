Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $28.08 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,036,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.97. 5,343,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

