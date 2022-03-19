Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,894 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of CyrusOne worth $28,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 291.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CONE. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $90.25. 2,476,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

CyrusOne Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.