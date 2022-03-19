Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $29.75 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.34. 2,106,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.25 and its 200 day moving average is $262.32. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

