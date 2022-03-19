Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $30.05 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Workday were worth $30,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,436.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.64. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

