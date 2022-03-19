Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $31.36 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $31,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 691,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. 381,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $167.06 and a one year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.