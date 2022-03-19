Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $63.06 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,444 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of Hologic worth $63,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,114. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

