Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $64.89 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $64,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $9.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.91. 9,210,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.91.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

