Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $69.40 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,845,717 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 45,188,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,542,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

