Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of East West Bancorp worth $31,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,386,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,041,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 860,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,016,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 2,169,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

