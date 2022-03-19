Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Envista worth $22,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $7,501,000.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,116 shares of company stock worth $11,027,873. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

