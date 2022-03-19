Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Darling Ingredients worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,718. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

