Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Lumentum worth $23,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 51,727 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. 1,245,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

