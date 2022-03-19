Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $163.45. 9,688,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,310. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

