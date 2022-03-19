Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX traded up $18.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.64. 2,223,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,584. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $576.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

