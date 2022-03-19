Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.90. 3,017,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,968. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

