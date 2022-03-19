Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,288 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 22,635,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,656,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

