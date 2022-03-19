Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,288 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 100,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 31,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

CSX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 22,635,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,656,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.