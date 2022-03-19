Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 356,447 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 299.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,447 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,603,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

