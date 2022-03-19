Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 8,129 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Axon Enterprise worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 989,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,424. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

