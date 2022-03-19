Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 92,322 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of MKS Instruments worth $28,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 773,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.56 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

