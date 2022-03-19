Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of UGI worth $23,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UGI by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,153,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.