Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

Shares of BKNG traded up $25.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,186.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,341.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,361.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

