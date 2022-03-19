Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $577.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.93 and a 200-day moving average of $659.36.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

