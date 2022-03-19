Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,776. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average is $204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

