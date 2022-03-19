Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $64,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,726. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.22 and its 200-day moving average is $272.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

