Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. 4,681,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,724. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

