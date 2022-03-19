Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $25,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $14.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.18. The company had a trading volume of 941,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,923. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.