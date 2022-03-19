Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,801 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,689,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,039. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

