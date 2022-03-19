Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 19,542 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,542 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $145.44. 10,084,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013,538. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.