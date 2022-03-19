Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,567 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $577.32. 2,632,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.36.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

