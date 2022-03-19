Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,463 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $23,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

